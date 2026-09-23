Iran accuses European states of ‘double standards’ over regional developments

Iran's foreign minister on Wednesday accused European countries of using double standards in their approach to recent regional developments.



Abbas Araghchi made the remarks during meetings with several European counterparts on the sidelines of the current UN General Assembly in New York, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.



The ministry said in a statement that Araghchi met with the foreign ministers of France, the Netherlands, and Austria, as well as his Iraqi and Azerbaijani counterparts, during his stay in New York.



The meetings covered bilateral relations, regional and international developments, tensions between Iran and the US, and the Strait of Hormuz, according to the statement.



Araghchi said insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was "entirely caused by the aggressive actions of the US and Israel," according to the ministry.



He said restoring security in the strategic waterway is "linked to Washington ending actions causing insecurity."



"European countries that claim to defend the rule of law and human rights cannot remain silent over, or support, overt military aggression against Iran," he said.



Araghchi called on all countries, particularly European states, to end "all forms of support for Israel" and work to "prevent its impunity."



The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, which Tehran says has killed thousands of people. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.