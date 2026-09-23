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News World Iran threatens to paralyse airports in neighbouring countries if they stop Iranian flights

Iran threatens to paralyse airports in neighbouring countries if they stop Iranian flights

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, threatened neighboring nations on state TV Wednesday, warning that Iran will paralyze their airports if they comply with U.S. demands to ground Iranian flights.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 23,2026 06:04 PM
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IRAN THREATENS TO PARALYSE AIRPORTS IN NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES IF THEY STOP IRANIAN FLIGHTS

If neighbouring countries cooperate with the United ⁠States by ⁠stopping Iranian flights, Iran will ensure their airports ⁠cannot function, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in an interview with state ⁠TV ⁠on Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that all Iranian airlines would be ⁠forced to stop operating on September 23 by the threat of secondary sanctions ⁠on ‌air ‌services providers, seven ⁠months ‌into the war between the ⁠United ⁠States and Iran.