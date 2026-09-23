Iran threatens to paralyse airports in neighbouring countries if they stop Iranian flights

If neighbouring countries cooperate with the United ⁠States by ⁠stopping Iranian flights, Iran will ensure their airports ⁠cannot function, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in an interview with state ⁠TV ⁠on Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that all Iranian airlines would be ⁠forced to stop operating on September 23 by the threat of secondary sanctions ⁠on ‌air ‌services providers, seven ⁠months ‌into the war between the ⁠United ⁠States and Iran.







