BELGIAN FOREIGN MINISTER CRITICIZES TRUMPS UN SPEECH AS FOCUSED ON US DOMESTIC POLITICS

Belgium's foreign minister has criticized US President Donald Trump's annual address to the UN General Assembly, saying the speech appeared largely focused on domestic US politics rather than international issues.

"Trump must have mistaken the meeting, as he mainly delivered a message glorifying his domestic policy," Maxime Prevot told the Belga news agency on Tuesday in New York.

Prevot suggested that Trump's Tuesday remarks should be viewed in the context of the looming Nov. 3 US midterm elections, saying the president would naturally seek to promote his political vision ahead of the vote.

The top diplomat also criticized Trump's positions on climate change, migration, and international judicial institutions tasked with addressing impunity for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"These are all topics on which his worldview is diametrically opposed to ours," said Prevot.

Speaking to Belgian broadcaster VRT after Trump's address, Prevot stressed the importance of international law for Belgium.

"We are not a military or financial power. Therefore, the protection of our prosperity depends on international law," he said.

Prevot added that it was not enough for international rules to exist, they must also be enforced.

"The great powers must not be both the offenders and the enforcers at the same time," he said.

Prevot also questioned the current strength of the United Nations, particularly its ability to reach decisions through the Security Council.

"At this moment, I am not convinced that the UN is still super strong," he said, adding that decision-making in the Security Council has grown more difficult.

He said the appointment of the next UN secretary-general would therefore be particularly important, arguing that the official should be able to strengthen the organization's role.

The successor to current UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres is set to take office in just a few months, on Jan. 1, 2027.





