Syrian, Iraqi leaders discuss strengthening coordination, economic cooperation

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi late on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The two leaders discussed strengthening coordination and cooperation between the two countries, the Syrian official news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

The talks covered Syrian-Iraqi relations and ways to strengthen political and security coordination between the two countries, as well as expand economic and trade cooperation, according to SANA.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's office said in a statement that the meeting reviewed regional and international developments, discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them, as well as efforts to support de-escalation and reduce tensions in the region.

Sharaa also met Tuesday with US presidential envoy to Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack, in the presence of the Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, SANA reported, without providing details about the discussions.

On Wednesday, Sharaa is scheduled to deliver his country's address to the General Assembly.

The high-level meetings and general debate of the General Assembly began Tuesday, with Syria participating in the session, which is scheduled to continue through Sept. 28, according to the UN's official program.





