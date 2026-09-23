At least 11 killed in mass shooting in South African township

Gunmen killed 11 people and wounded three others during a late-night shooting at a home in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, local media reported.

The shooting took place in KwaMakhutha township south of Durban, the South Africa-based television news channel eNCA reported, noting that a pregnant woman was among the victims.

Ten victims died at the scene of the attack, while another individual succumbed to injuries while being transported to a hospital.

The victims were gathered inside a residential property in the township when unidentified assailants stormed the premises and opened fire before 11 pm local time (2100GMT) on Tuesday.

Before fleeing the scene, the attackers set ablaze a vehicle belonging to the homeowner.

The motive behind the fatal assault remains unknown, and authorities have not announced any arrests or identified the suspects.



