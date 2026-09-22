UK to provide Saudi Arabia with 'defensive' military support: Prime minister

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that the UK will provide "defensive air-to-air refueling" support to Saudi Arabia following attacks on the country by Yemen's Houthi group, the BBC reported.

Burnham said the decision came after Saudi Arabia requested "military support." He approved the request following advice from Secretary of State for Defense Wes Streeting and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

Government officials said the support will be "time limited" and is expected, at least initially, to continue "for weeks."

The Houthis are fighting Yemen's internationally recognized government in a civil war, with Saudi Arabia backing the government.

In recent days, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh as well as energy facilities along the country's Red Sea coast.

UK officials describe the defensive assistance as support that would help Saudi fighter jets intercept and destroy incoming Houthi missiles and drones.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Burnham connected the decision to concerns over the cost of living and the need to protect Britain's wider interests.

"I go back to the point I made about cost-of-living pressures and acting to secure the interests of Britain and the wider region," he said.

"Because of course Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attacks, is looking at potential further disruption, and we need to keep those pathways open, and hence our agreement to the request."





