Russian, Turkmen presidents discuss October summit of former Soviet states

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov discussed preparations Tuesday for next month's summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Kremlin said.

Turkmenistan will host the gathering of leaders from former Soviet republics on Oct. 9 in Awaza, a tourist zone on the Caspian Sea.

During their phone call, the presidents expressed satisfaction with the high level of the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan reaffirmed their commitment to continue deepening ties, according to a Kremlin statement.

Putin also wished Berdimuhamedov a happy birthday, while the Turkmen leader congratulated him on the conduct of Russia's parliamentary election over the weekend.

The vote was Russia's first parliamentary election since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Voting also took place in Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories, drawing condemnation from Kyiv and some Western governments.

The CIS was established in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote cooperation in economic, political and security affairs.

Its full members are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan holds associate membership.

Moldova suspended its participation in CIS meetings in 2022.



