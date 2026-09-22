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New rotation of US troops heading to Lithuania: President

President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania announced the incoming rotation of U.S. troops to Lithuania, highlighting its significance for regional security and thanking President Trump and his administration for their support.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 22,2026 02:45 PM
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NEW ROTATION OF US TROOPS HEADING TO LITHUANIA: PRESIDENT

A new rotation of US troops is on its way to Lithuania, President Gitanas Nauseda announced Tuesday.

"I have just received confirmation that the new rotation of U.S. troops is already on its way to Lithuania!" Nauseda said on the US social media company X.

He thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration for the decision, describing it as important not only for Lithuania but also for the security of the wider region.

"The U.S. military presence in Lithuania is an indispensable part of our deterrence and collective defense," he added.

More than 1,000 US troops stationed in Lithuania began leaving the country in early June after completing their rotation.

Lithuanian officials had said they expected a new unit to replace them, but the timing and size of the deployment remained uncertain as Washington reviewed its military presence in Europe.