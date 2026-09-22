Mongolia calls for united efforts to address growing impact of climate change

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Tuesday called for greater international cooperation to address climate change and other global environmental challenges.

Speaking at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Khurelsukh highlighted the need for countries to work together on sustainable development and environmental protection, stressing the importance of addressing the growing impact of climate change.

He noted that his nation has been actively promoting the agenda globally and because of that served as a venue for a number of international events.

Khurelsukh emphasized the growing interest to the nomadic culture, including through designating some important historic objects as the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Mongolia has positioned environmental issues and climate action as a key area of its international agenda, including through its "Billion Trees" initiative. It also hosted the 17th session of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (COP17) in August.





