Kyrgyz president calls for UN decisions to be treated as binding international obligations

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Tuesday called for UN decisions to be treated as genuine international obligations rather than political recommendations.

Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Sadyrov proposed a new mechanism to monitor their implementation and hold states accountable for systematic non-compliance.

"The systematic failure to implement UN decisions undermines confidence in multilateralism and creates the impression that international law is not binding," he said.

Japarov urged to establish a permanent public registry within the General Assembly to record and verify the implementation of UN resolutions and obligations.

The Kyrgyz president also proposed a four-stage response to systematic non-compliance-an official notification and consultations, deployment of a monitoring mission, consideration of the case by the General Assembly and, ultimately, the initiation of procedures under the UN Charter.

He said cases could be referred to the Security Council for consideration of restrictive measures, including temporary restrictions on participation in UN programs and recommendations to review existing cooperation arrangements.

The president also called on permanent members of the Security Council to voluntarily refrain from using their veto when cases concerning the implementation of UN decisions are being considered.

"If a mechanism designed to ensure the implementation of the organization's decisions is systematically blocked by permanent members through the use of the veto, such practice would no longer be consistent with the spirit of the UN Charter and the principle of equal responsibility of member states," he stressed.

Japarov explained that the strategic objective of this initiative is to ensure that the UN decisions are treated not merely as political recommendations, but as genuine international obligations.

"Kyrgyzstan will initiate interstate discussions on the mechanism after joining the Security Council for the 2027-2028 term," he said.

The Kyrgyz leader also criticized the use of unilateral sanctions, saying that in some cases they were used by individual countries as a tool of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

He said the negative consequences of unjustified unilateral restrictive measures affected small countries such as Kyrgyzstan and could interfere with their economic development.

He argued that sanctions should be imposed in accordance with the UN Charter and exclusively within the mandate of the Security Council.

"We believe that the mandate to impose sanctions against a state should belong exclusively to the United Nations," he said.

Japarov proposed that sanctions initiatives undergo mandatory advance review by the UN, including an assessment of their potential humanitarian, economic and social consequences.

He also called for greater transparency, with states imposing sanctions required to specify their legal basis, necessity, objectives and conditions for their eventual removal.

According to him, a unified international mechanism should be created under UN auspices to monitor sanctions and review them regularly.

"No state should act arbitrarily. The United Nations must be strong," he said.

Japarov also highlighted climate change and its impact on mountainous regions, saying rising temperatures and an increase in climate-related emergencies were affecting energy, agriculture, food security and economies.

He said Kyrgyzstan was particularly vulnerable because of its mountainous geography and the melting of glaciers, drawing particular attention to Lake Issyk-Kul, which he said was under severe climatic stress.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan, elected to the UN Security Council for the first time for the 2027-2028 term with the support of 142 member states, viewed its membership as a responsibility rather than a privilege.



