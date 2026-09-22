Trump at UN threatens 'military might' to protect US interests in Latin America

President Donald Trump will vow at the UN General Assembly Tuesday to use "unmatched" US military power to secure Washington's interests in Latin America, according to extracts of his speech released by the White House.

"The United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere. And if necessary, we will use our unmatched military might to secure the vital national interests of the United States," Trump was to say.

The Republican leader will also accuse Cuba -- which has been in Washington's sights since the US military operation to topple Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro in January -- of having "cultivated ties" with left-wing groups in the United States.

The US president is set to meet interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of the UN later Tuesday.

































