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News World Iran to 'intensify' response if US launches new attacks - spokesman

Iran to 'intensify' response if US launches new attacks - spokesman

Iran will 'undoubtedly intensify' its response if targeted by fresh American attacks, Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi warned on Tuesday.

AFP WORLD
Published September 22,2026 06:13 PM
Updated September 22,2026 06:15 PM
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IRAN TO INTENSIFY RESPONSE IF US LAUNCHES NEW ATTACKS - SPOKESMAN
Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), speaks during an exclusive interview with AFP in Tehran on September 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi said on Tuesday that Tehran would "undoubtedly intensify" its response if the United States launched new attacks on the Islamic republic.

"If they act recklessly and history repeats itself, our resistance will undoubtedly intensify, bolstered by the experience we have gained. This time, we will not merely retaliate; we will adopt an offensive posture, and America will come to regret its actions, suffering greater humiliation than ever before," said Mohebi in an interview with AFP.