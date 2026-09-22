Pakistan premier, Kuwaiti crown prince discuss regional developments, reaffirm commitment to peace

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Tuesday discussed regional and international developments, reiterating their shared commitment to promoting peace, stability and prosperity.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a statement from Sharif's office said.

They reviewed bilateral ties and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Sharif emphasized the importance his country attaches to its relations with Kuwait and highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, energy and human resource development.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's strong and brotherly relations with Kuwait.





