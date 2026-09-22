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News World Iran cancels flights from Tehran to Baghdad, Muscat starting early Wednesday

Iran cancels flights from Tehran to Baghdad, Muscat starting early Wednesday

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced the cancellation of flights from Tehran to Baghdad and Muscat starting Wednesday, with flights to Baghdad being redirected to Najaf, while other international routes, like Istanbul, remain unaffected.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 22,2026 10:06 PM
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IRAN CANCELS FLIGHTS FROM TEHRAN TO BAGHDAD, MUSCAT STARTING EARLY WEDNESDAY

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced Tuesday the cancellation of flights from Tehran to Baghdad and Muscat, Oman, starting early Wednesday.

"As of 00:00 tonight local time, Baghdad and Muscat airports will not accept Iranian flights, and for this reason, we are coordinating and consulting so that flights destined for Baghdad will be directed to Najaf airport," the organization's spokesperson Majid Akhavan said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Other international flights, including those to Istanbul, will operate as scheduled, with no disruptions reported, according to Akhavan.

No further details were disclosed.