France authorizes Netanyahu’s plane to cross airspace en route to UN General Assembly

Paris authorized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane to fly through French airspace Tuesday as he traveled to New York for the UN General Assembly, according to a diplomatic source.

"This is the fifth time. It is time to put an end to this France that humiliates itself and tramples on international law," European Parliament member Emma Fourreau said on US social media company X, as she criticized the authorization.

"France under Macron once again authorizes Netanyahu, a criminal, to fly over French airspace to attend the UN General Assembly, even though he is the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza," Fourreau added.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Netanyahu's plane previously flew above French territory in July 2026, as well as in February, April and July 2025.





