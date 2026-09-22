Cuba forecasts nearly 2,000-MW power deficit for Monday’s peak evening hours

Cuba forecasted a power deficit of 1,975 megawatts during Monday's peak evening hours as the island continues to face severe electricity shortages following the collapse of the national electrical grid last week.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines said the National Electric System (SEN) is expected to have 1,215 megawatts of available generation against a projected demand of 3,150 megawatts during the evening peak.

The figures represent a generation shortfall of 1,935 megawatts, while the expected impact on electricity service is estimated at 1,975 megawatts.

At 6 am Monday, available generation stood at 1,030 megawatts against demand of 2,650 megawatts, leaving 1,590 megawatts affected, according to the ministry.

The latest forecast comes three days after Cuba's national power grid suffered a total collapse, leaving millions of people across the island without electricity.

The Electricity Union said the grid was fully reconnected Saturday evening, but generation capacity remained insufficient to meet demand.

The Sept. 18 collapse was at least the sixth nationwide blackout reported in Cuba this year by international news agencies. The government said the failure began with problems in transmission lines before the disruption spread across the country.

Even after the grid was restored, several generating units remained unavailable because of breakdowns and maintenance problems, further limiting electricity production.

Cuba has faced persistent power shortages as its aging electricity infrastructure struggles with fuel shortages, equipment failures and limited generation capacity.

The energy crisis has been exacerbated by restrictions on fuel supplies and access to equipment and spare parts. Havana has blamed US measures for worsening the situation, while Washington has attributed Cuba's economic difficulties to the government's policies.

The latest figures indicate that electricity supply remains well below demand, with authorities expecting significant disruptions during the hours when consumption reaches its daily peak.

Cuban authorities have continued efforts to stabilize the national grid and restore generation capacity, but power shortages and scheduled outages remain widespread across the island.





