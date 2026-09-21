Iran condemns Israel over Gaza, West Bank actions ahead of UN General Assembly

Iran on Monday condemned continued Israeli "genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, urging the international community to take "serious and decisive action" to stop the killing of Palestinians.

In a statement ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "shameless insult" against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the desecration of the Buraq Wall.

Iran accused Israel of systematic killings and torture of Palestinians, saying more than 10,000 Palestinian women and children have been detained, with dozens allegedly dying in custody and hundreds suffering amputations or disabilities.

It said at least three Palestinian prisoners die under torture each month, describing this as evidence of the Israeli regime's "apartheid and colonial nature."

The ministry accused the US of providing Israel with military, financial and political support and of shielding it from accountability, including through pressure and sanctions against international judges and human rights advocates.

Iran said Israel's conduct over the past eight decades has damaged the credibility of the UN and international law, accusing Israel of being among the leading violators of UN resolutions.

With the 81st UN General Assembly focused on "renewing trust" in the organization, Tehran called on governments to support Palestinians' right to self-determination and demanded immediate action to stop genocide, prevent further occupation and land seizures, deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and hold perpetrators accountable.



