US approves $2.68B air defense upgrade sale to Ukraine

The US approved a possible $2.68 billion foreign military sale to Ukraine for air defense development upgrades and related equipment and services, the State Department said in a statement Friday.

Ukraine requested S-300 clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, range-extended air defense laser-guided rocket missile systems, launcher modification kits and counter-drone radars, according to the notification sent to Congress.

The package also includes erectable mast trailers, spare parts, software, and engineering and logistics support.

If concluded, Ukraine would finance the deal through European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing appropriated under the previous administration, the department said. The funds will count as a US contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund via 1:1 reimbursement.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political and economic progress in Europe," the State Department said.

It said the sale would improve Ukraine's ability to meet current and future threats and "will not alter the basic military balance in the region." The department said it would require no additional US personnel in Ukraine.





