Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strikes, causing damage on both sides

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region and a transformer substation in Rostov-on-Don overnight, while Ukrainian officials reported casualties and damage from Russian strikes in Kyiv and Odesa.

Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on Russian social media platform Max that air defenses shot down 65 drones over the region.

The attack damaged an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, where a fire broke out, while falling debris damaged windows in several apartment buildings and cars, Yevrayev said, adding that there were no casualties.

Separately, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max debris from drones damaged a transformer substation in Rostov-on-Don, disrupting electricity supplies in four districts of the city.

Six private houses and outbuildings were also damaged, while no casualties were reported, he said.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said six drones heading toward the capital had been shot down, without providing further details.

In Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian strikes overnight damaged residential and other buildings in several districts of the capital.

Klitschko noted that 16 people were injured in the strikes, with nine hospitalized.

In Odesa, Ukrainian authorities reported damage to a 19-story apartment building, with apartments on the 14th through 16th floors damaged, while local authorities reported casualties.

The reported overnight incidents come amid continued Russian and Ukrainian drone attacks on infrastructure and other targets on both sides.





