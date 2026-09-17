330-foot shroud bearing names of 20,000 Gaza children killed by Israel displayed at UN Church Center

An interfaith coalition unveiled Wednesday a 100-meter (328-foot) memorial shroud bearing the handwritten names of more than 20,000 Palestinian children killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip at the UN Church Center in New York.

"Not a number, but a name," organizers emphasized, explaining that the project aims to restore individual identity to every young person killed in the enclave, while demanding an end to Israeli military operations and establishing accountability for war crimes.

The Gaza Children's Shroud memorial was prepared by Doctors Against Genocide, Priests Against Genocide USA, Justice for All and partner groups.

The ceremony at the UN Church Center featured the recitation of the Holy Quran and an interfaith gathering coinciding with the opening of the UN General Assembly.

The initiative draws inspiration from an Italian memorial created in Rome by Pastors Against Genocide, which originated from the tragic practice in Gaza of parents writing children's names directly onto their bodies to ensure identification if their homes were bombed.

Following its initial launch at Philadelphia City Hall on Sept. 1, the exhibition is scheduled to travel to Washington in October before touring a new city each month as part of a year-long global campaign.

Israeli military attacks have killed more than 20,000 children and injured 44,000 in Gaza since October 2023, according to UN reports.