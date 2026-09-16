No peace in Middle East without 2-state solution: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that lasting peace in the Middle East is impossible without a two-state solution for the Palestinians.

"In the context of upheaval across the Middle East, we must never forget the dramatic suffering of the Palestinian people -- both in Gaza and the West Bank," he said at a news conference ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"The peace plan for Gaza must be fully implemented with unrestricted humanitarian aid," he said.

Turning to the occupied West Bank, Guterres said, "And the creeping annexation of the West Bank must stop."

He stressed that a political resolution remains the only path forward. "There will be no peace in the Middle East without realizing the two-state solution," he said.