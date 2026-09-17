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News Americas Trump orders steps to remove Canadian goods from federal procurement

Trump orders steps to remove Canadian goods from federal procurement

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published September 17,2026 01:22 AM
Updated September 17,2026 01:34 AM
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TRUMP ORDERS STEPS TO REMOVE CANADIAN GOODS FROM FEDERAL PROCUREMENT

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a presidential memorandum to identify and take steps to remove Canadian-origin goods from Federal Civil Government Procurement, the White House said in a fact sheet.

The memorandum directs the director of the Office of Management and Budget and the US Trade Representative, working with the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council, to identify Canadian-origin products that could be removed from federal civilian procurement or otherwise deemed unavailable for purchase.

It also directs the US Trade Representative to monitor Canada's treatment of US-origin goods in Canadian government procurement markets.

The White House said Canada has maintained policies that disadvantage US companies seeking access to federal and provincial procurement markets.