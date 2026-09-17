Trump orders steps to remove Canadian goods from federal procurement

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a presidential memorandum to identify and take steps to remove Canadian-origin goods from Federal Civil Government Procurement, the White House said in a fact sheet.

The memorandum directs the director of the Office of Management and Budget and the US Trade Representative, working with the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council, to identify Canadian-origin products that could be removed from federal civilian procurement or otherwise deemed unavailable for purchase.

It also directs the US Trade Representative to monitor Canada's treatment of US-origin goods in Canadian government procurement markets.

The White House said Canada has maintained policies that disadvantage US companies seeking access to federal and provincial procurement markets.