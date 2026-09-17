Israeli court sentences man to over 13 years in prison for spying for Iran: Report

An Israeli court sentenced a resident of the city of Petah Tikva to 13 and a half years in prison Wednesday after convicting him of spying for Iran, Hebrew media reported.

Israel's Channel 7 said the Central District Court in Lod delivered the verdict against Alexander Granovsky, describing it as the harshest sentence imposed so far in such cases.

Granovsky, who was arrested in 2024, was convicted of carrying out security-related tasks for an Iranian operative in exchange for thousands of dollars transferred to a digital wallet.

According to the indictment, he maintained contact with the operative through Telegram, photographed power generation facilities and the neighborhood where Israeli opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz lives and sent the footage to his handler.

He was also convicted of setting fire to nine vehicles and spraying graffiti and was asked to help recruit people with criminal records to carry out violent acts.

Israeli authorities said Granovsky had been willing to carry out additional tasks but told investigators he would do anything "except killing."

Israeli security authorities have announced several arrests in recent years of citizens accused of carrying out missions for Iranian operatives in exchange for money.