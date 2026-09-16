ZELENSKYY SAYS 5 PEOPLE KILLED, 7 INJURED IN RUSSIAS STRIKE ON PASSENGER BUS

Five people were killed and seven others injured when a passenger minibus was hit by a Russian drone near Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Early this morning, the Russians struck an ordinary intercity minibus near Nikopol with an FPV drone," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, adding that the seven injured people were receiving medical treatment.

He also said Russian forces had attacked railway infrastructure in several parts of Ukraine, including a passenger train in the Mykolaiv region.

Separately, Ukraine's state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said train No. 122 traveling from Kyiv to Mykolaiv came under attack but passengers and railway crews were evacuated after an advance warning, with no casualties reported.

According to Zelenskyy, the attack damaged a railway station and locomotive in the Mykolaiv region, while an electric locomotive was also hit in Kovel in the Volyn region. He said nearly 170 passengers had been evacuated from the affected train.

Zelenskyy said strikes were also reported in Kyiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Poltava regions. He said emergency crews continued working to extinguish a fire in Kyiv that had started overnight.

Russia has yet to respond to Zelenskyy's claims.





