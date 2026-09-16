Pope warns about growing reliance on algorithms

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday warned against delegating to algorithms decisions that should be taken by humans alone, amid growing concern over the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

"Technological development, the spread of mass media and social networks, and the ever-increasing use of artificial intelligence open up new possibilities by breaking down barriers and distances", the US pope said at his weekly general audience in the Vatican.

"On the other hand, relationships tend to become less and less personal and increasingly virtual, and there is a risk of becoming accustomed to delegating to algorithms decisions that belong solely to human conscience," he warned, addressing thousands of faithful gathered in St Peter's Square.

"Ensuring that social relationships have real substance and personal depth is, in this regard, the contribution that the Christian community seeks to offer," he said.

Concern over AI has grown in recent weeks following several security incidents and the emerging ability of artificial intelligence models to improve themselves without human intervention. The debate now also concerns the sector's ability to regulate itself.

In his first major document, the encyclical "Magnifica Humanitas" (Magnificent Humanity), published in May, the head of the Catholic Church issued a powerful call to "disarm" AI in order to "prevent it from dominating humanity".

In recent months, the Holy See has also stepped up its interventions and initiatives in support of international AI governance based on human dignity, particularly in the fields of nuclear technology, culture and artistic creation.





