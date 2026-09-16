Türkiye, Azerbaijan are '2 islands of stability' in region: Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are "two islands of stability" in a region facing numerous challenges, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal following his visit to Azerbaijan, Fidan said Ankara and Baku maintain close cooperation and solidarity in the face of global challenges and regional developments.

"In our region, which is the scene of numerous problems, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two islands of stability," he said.

Fidan said his visit coincided with the 108th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from occupation, calling the timing a "fortunate coincidence."

During the visit, Fidan was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and held comprehensive talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

He said the talks covered regional crises, efforts to establish lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus, as well as the common future of the Turkic world.

The two sides also discussed steps to further advance economic and trade relations, joint projects in the energy and transportation sectors, and cooperation in the field of security.

"We will continue to further deepen our cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan and walk shoulder to shoulder toward our common goals," Fidan said.

Fidan also thanked Bayramov and Azerbaijani officials for their "sincere hospitality."





