UN chief says Security Council 'paralysis' fueled by conduct of major powers

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the "paralysis" of the Security Council stems in part from the conduct of major powers, some of which he said violate international law while holding seats on the body, as he called for urgent reform of its composition.

Responding at a news conference to a question about why calls to respect international law have gone unheeded, Guterres pointed to geopolitical divisions among major powers.

"We have geopolitical divides, and in these geopolitical divides, we have powers that themselves violate international law and sit in the Security Council," he said.

"And that has been paralyzing the Security Council, as we know. That is why the reform of the Security Council must be an absolute priority," he added.

Guterres said the council's composition no longer reflects the current international order.

"It is unacceptable to have a Security Council with a composition that reflects the world of many decades ago instead of reflecting today's world, and that is a factor of paralysis," he said.

Warning that the dysfunction has emboldened countries to act without restraint, Guterres said the conduct of major powers was setting a damaging precedent.

"Because the example coming from the biggest powers is not a good example, every country around the world feels that they are entitled to do whatever they want," he said.

"And they know that they will do it with impunity because the Security Council, that is the organization that is supposed to maintain peace and security in the world, is paralyzed," he added.

Guterres said the underlying issue was ultimately one of how global power is distributed and exercised.

"The question is a question of power, and the question is that the way power is distributed and power is used in our world does not allow multilateral institutions to act effectively," he said.