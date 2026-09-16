ICC rules Philippines ex-President Duterte to remain detained

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a preparatory session at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, 16 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Trial Chamber III ruled Wednesday to keep former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte detained in The Hague, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Duterte appeared in person before the ICC in The Hague for the first time since his transfer to the court last year.

The chamber cited several recent developments, including the scheduled start of his trial on Nov. 30, reports by court-appointed medical experts on Duterte's fitness to stand trial and the prosecution's disclosure of evidence and submission of its trial brief.

The developments increase the prospect of Duterte facing trial. If convicted, of him receiving a lengthy sentence, further raising the likelihood of him "absconding and/or obstructing or endangering the investigation or the court proceedings," said the five-page decision.

Duterte, 81, attended a hearing before ICC Trial Chamber III concerning preparations for his upcoming trial, including his health and ability to participate in the proceedings.

Duterte's lawyers have argued that cognitive decline has affected his fitness to stand trial.

"As regards the fitness issue, (although a decision of the Chamber is currently pending), the Chamber finds that the Panel's Reports do not contain any information that warrants a modification of the Accused's detention," said the Chamber.

The defense team's observations on Duterte "do not provide any information that constitutes new facts or a change in circumstances," it added.

The former president appeared by video link at his initial court appearance in March 2025 and subsequently missed several hearings, with his defense citing health concerns.

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity linked to killings during his anti-drug campaign between 2011 and 2019, covering periods when he served as mayor of Davao City and later as Philippine president.

His trial is scheduled to open on Nov. 30, when the charges will be read before the court.

Court records show prosecutors have continued filing evidence and other trial-related submissions in recent weeks as preparations for the proceedings move forward.

Duterte has been held at the ICC detention facility in The Hague since March 2025, following his arrest in Manila and transfer to the Netherlands.