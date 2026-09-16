Iran nuclear agency spokesman says Tehran has ‘no trust’ in IAEA chief

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran arrives to the opening of the IAEA General Conference at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 14, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Iran has "no trust" in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi for what Tehran considers his politicized handling of the country's nuclear file, a senior Iranian nuclear official said on Wednesday.

"We have no trust in the director general unless he wants to make a fundamental change in his approach," Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told state news agency IRNA.

Kamalvandi accused Grossi of acting politically rather than professionally, saying his reports and public remarks have fueled political pressure on Tehran by European countries, the US and Israel.

"The agency must return to its place, where its work is professional and technical, not political," he said.

Kamalvandi defended Tehran's restrictions on IAEA access to nuclear facilities damaged during the war, citing war and security concerns.

He said Iran's adversaries were seeking information that could be used for additional attacks, making the protection of information on nuclear facilities particularly important.

Kamalvandi also raised concerns about the confidentiality of information provided to the agency, arguing that Tehran should not be expected to provide all information if it cannot be adequately protected.

Iran has restricted IAEA access to nuclear facilities damaged during the war with the US. At the same time, Grossi has stressed the need for inspectors to access the sites to verify Iran's nuclear material and activities.

Kamalvandi also briefly addressed AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami's planned attendance at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, saying Austria had already issued him a multiple-entry Schengen visa before signaling that the visit should not take place.

He accused Vienna of changing its position under US pressure.

Iran subsequently summoned Austria's charge d'affaires in Tehran and lodged a formal protest for the reversal.