Ukraine says teams working to arrange meeting between Trump and Zelensky at UN

The US and Ukrainian teams are working to arrange a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's (UNGA) high-level week later this month, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"I can say that teams are indeed currently working on the possibility of such a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the US, its agenda, and, crucially, making it as substantive as possible," Heorhii Tykhyi told a press briefing.

He said Zelensky will hold various bilateral meetings as the Ukrainian delegation visits New York for the 81st UNGA session.

Tykhyi confirmed that Zelensky's visit will certainly include a US-Ukraine component, with the possibility of contacts with representatives of Congress, as well as with business circles and the Ukrainian community in the US. "So, naturally, the agenda is much broader."

The 81st session of the General Assembly opened in New York on Tuesday, while its high-level week is set to start on Friday and last through Sept. 28.

Earlier this month, Tykhyi said a preliminary agreement for an in-person meeting between the Ukrainian and US presidents was reached for late September, describing the 81st UNGA session as one possible venue.

Meanwhile, Zelensky, after meeting US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Kyiv on Sept. 8, said he is counting on a meeting with his US counterpart in late September, in which he would raise Ukraine's needs for "ballistic packages."