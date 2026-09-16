US lawmaker places hold on Trump administration’s $2.8 billion bomb sale to Israel

US Rep. Gregory Meeks announced on Wednesday that he will not clear the Trump administration's proposed $2.8 billion sale of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel due to concerns that those munitions would not be used in accordance with US and international law.

"I remain firmly committed to Israel's security and its ability to defend itself against serious regional threats.

"But the Trump administration's proposed sale of 40,000 2,000-pound bombs, some of the most destructive munitions in our arsenal, raises grave, unresolved concerns about how these munitions could be used in densely populated areas of Gaza and Lebanon," Meeks said in a statement.

Meeks, the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the administration has not provided "sufficient assurances" about civilian protections or the circumstances under which the Israeli government would use the weapons.

"I therefore will not clear this sale at this time. This decision does not diminish Congressional support for Israel's legitimate defense needs; it reflects Congress's responsibility to ensure that U.S.-funded weapons are used lawfully, responsibly, and with meaningful safeguards for human life," he added.

The US has long been criticized for providing support to Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 73,000 victims, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023. A ceasefire was reached last October, but violations have been frequent.

Several American lawmakers have demanded the US stop supplying weapons to Israel and accused it of being complicit in Israel's war in the besieged enclave.