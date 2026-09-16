Lewis Hamilton backs Macklemore after Ed Sheeran tour removal for Palestine remarks

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed support for US rapper Macklemore after he was removed from the US leg of Ed Sheeran's tour following pro-Palestinian remarks.

Hamilton commented on Macklemore's Instagram post addressing his removal from Sheeran's Loop Tour, writing: "Thank you for using your voice, standing with you."

Macklemore detailed the situation in a lengthy post that emphasized he does not view himself as a victim, and reiterated that the focus should remain on the human toll of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The "Thrift Shop" rapper was dropped from the remaining US dates after making pro-Palestinian remarks during performances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sept. 4 and 5. The tour's promoter, Messina Touring Group, said venues on upcoming dates would not allow concerts with Macklemore on the lineup.

Sheeran issued a statement distancing himself from the decision, attributing Macklemore's removal to concert promoters and venue owners. He said he has personal views on the war but chooses not to express them publicly.

Several other support acts, including Finneas, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe, subsequently withdrew from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.