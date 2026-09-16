Macron says France working to secure oil supplies, ease pressure on fuel prices

France is working to secure oil supplies and reduce pressure on fuel prices amid tensions affecting energy markets, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"When oil is under pressure, pump prices climb. I know what that means for the French," Macron said in a post on US social media platform X.

Macron said that after talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi earlier this week, he spoke on Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

He said the priority is to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, protect partners' energy infrastructure and secure oil production.

"It's essential to guarantee our supplies," he said, adding that France is working with coalition partners on freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

Macron said France is also working to open alternative routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz and strengthen security of supplies.

"More routes for oil means less dependence. Less dependence means more security. And more security means less pressure on prices," he said.

"Pushing back against tensions. Securing oil. Easing the pressure on pump prices. That's part of protecting the French," he said.

Fuel prices across the world, as well as in France, have risen sharply in recent weeks amid disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East, with gasoline and diesel prices reaching record levels.

The Houthi rebel group in Yemen, which resumed fighting with government forces in July, is said to have made advances recently and taken control of Bab el-Mandeb, the narrow strait crucial for Saudi crude exports since Iran throttled shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.