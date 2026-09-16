Lebanese premier says stronger state authority boosts position in talks with Israel

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Wednesday that strengthening national unity and extending the state's sole authority across the country would bolster Lebanon's position in negotiations with Israel, which has continued its attacks since early March, state news agency NNA reported.

Speaking at the conclusion of a parliamentary question session, Salam said the trilateral framework that includes the US is a "political framework" rather than a legally binding agreement or treaty.

He said the framework provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal, and calls for the Lebanese state alone to exercise sovereignty over its territory.

"I do not claim that the results we want have been achieved. The attacks have not stopped, Israel has not yet withdrawn from all Lebanese territory, a large number of our prisoners remain detained, and many of our people are still unable to return to their towns and villages," Salam said.

But he stressed that negotiations are still underway, and Lebanon's position at the negotiating table gets stronger when the country stands behind the state.

"The more we strengthen our national unity and extend the authority of the state alone over all its territory, the more we strengthen our sources of power and our ability to secure our rights," he added.

Salam said his government seeks "one people in one state, protected by one army," and rejects turning Lebanon into an arena for competing regional blocs.

The US-sponsored negotiating framework between Lebanon and Israel calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal, the extension of Lebanese state authority and security arrangements along the border.



NEARLY 700,000 SYRIANS RETURNED



Addressing relations with Syria, Salam said Beirut is working to build ties based on mutual respect for sovereignty, common interests and non-interference, including a review of previous bilateral agreements.

He said nearly 700,000 Syrians have returned to their country, attributing the figure to the government's return plan, changing conditions in Syria and incentives provided by international organizations.

Salam said his government's priorities include financial and economic reforms, extending state authority, restricting weapons to the state, securing a full Israeli withdrawal and advancing reconstruction.