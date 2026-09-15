Colombia allows police to enter universities amid violent protests

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella announced that police will be allowed to enter universities when violence, vandalism or terrorism occurs on campuses.

"University autonomy is not above public order," De la Espriella said Sunday in a public address.

He announced a national protocol to distinguish between peaceful protests and acts involving violence, vandalism, criminal offenses or serious threats to public order.

The president said the measure would respect peaceful demonstrations conducted within the framework of the Constitution and the law, while allowing security forces to intervene when serious crimes or threats occur on university grounds.

"University autonomy does not mean autonomy in matters of public order, nor does it turn campuses into territories outside the Constitution, the law or the legitimate authority of the state," he said.

De la Espriella said authorities would respond to attacks against police or civilians, destruction of infrastructure and other violent acts committed on university campuses.

The announcement has reopened a long-standing debate in Colombia over the limits of university autonomy and the state's authority to intervene on campuses during protests.

University autonomy is recognized under Colombia's Constitution and gives higher education institutions independence in academic and administrative matters. Critics of police intervention have historically argued that security operations on campuses can threaten that autonomy.

The government, however, has said that autonomy cannot prevent authorities from acting when criminal activity or serious threats to public safety occur.

The measure comes as De la Espriella's administration places public security and the fight against violence among its main priorities.

The president has also called for stronger action against groups and individuals involved in attacks on security forces and public infrastructure.

The announcement is expected to fuel further debate over how Colombia balances the right to protest, university autonomy and the state's responsibility to maintain public order.



