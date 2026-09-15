North Korean leader Kim vows ‘invariable support’ for Russia in message to Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged his "invariable support" for Russia and expressed confidence in Moscow's victory in what he described as a "sacred war," state media reported Tuesday.

Kim made the remarks in a message sent Sunday to Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Putin's congratulations on the 78th founding anniversary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

"Being firmly convinced of the victory of the Russian Federation in the present sacred war to defend the national security interests and the international justice, I promise my invariable support to you, dear friend, and the fraternal Russian people," Kim said.

He said North Korea and Russia were "continuously writing a new biography of the great history of alliance" while strengthening their unity and "protecting justice and peace together."

Kim added that his government's determination to "expand and deepen" cooperation with Moscow remained "steadfast without doubt," citing the countries' traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual assistance.

Relations between Pyongyang and Moscow have significantly deepened since the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024.

The pact includes a mutual defense provision requiring either side to provide military assistance if the other is subjected to armed attack.