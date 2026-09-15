Egypt, Greece launch joint military exercise in Mediterranean

Egypt and Greece have launched the Medusa-15 joint military exercise, the Egyptian army said Tuesday.

A military statement said the training will continue for several days in the Mediterranean Sea and at several Greek air bases.

The exercise includes naval, air, air defense, reconnaissance and special forces units from Egypt and Greece, including paratroopers and commandos.

Forces from France, Italy and the Greek Cypriot administration are also participating in the exercise, according to the statement.

The training began with Egyptian and Greek naval forces carrying out a passage exercise while en route to Greece, alongside theoretical and practical pre-training activities aimed at unifying combat concepts and exchanging expertise among the participating countries, the statement said.

The drill is expected to include several activities related to managing naval and air combat operations against various threats.

The statement said the exercise will also include live-fire activities and training to confront unconventional threats, reflecting the advanced level of training and professionalism of the participating forces.

The Medusa military exercise between Egypt and Greece began in December 2015.





