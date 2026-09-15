RUSSIA SAYS DECLARATIONS ON TRUMPS IDEA OF ENERGY CEASEFIRE MUST BE ‘TRANSLATED INTO ACTION’

Russia says declarations on Trump's idea of energy ceasefire must be ‘translated into action’

Russia said on Tuesday it is important that statements about an energy ceasefire with Ukraine, which US President Donald Trump announced a day prior, are "translated into action."

In response to a question by Anadolu, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing in the city of Yekaterinburg that she does not think further comments on the topic are needed as the Kremlin has already issued statements on the matter.

"Now, the most important thing is for these declarations to be translated into action," Zakharova said at the briefing, which took place on the sidelines of the 2026 International Festival of Youth.

She said Russia has always honored and adhered to ceasefires announced during the war, but argued that "cannot be said of" Kyiv.

"Therefore, all words must be backed by concrete actions that back them up," Zakharova added.

On Monday, Trump said in a statement on Truth Social that both Moscow and Kyiv agreed to not hit each other's energy infrastructure, while attributing a surge in global diesel prices primarily to the ongoing conflict that began in February 2022.

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday that it backed Trump's idea of the truce, noting that Russia remains in contact with the US on the initiative.

"We certainly consider it a very good idea overall," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing. The energy truce and measures to ensure the safe operation of oil refineries alone, he said, would not resolve the main problem affecting global oil product markets.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address late Monday that Kyiv is ready to take de-escalatory steps if Washington can "ensure that Russia is genuinely ready to stop this war aimed at destroying life-and to do so for real and for the long term."

"Peace is needed. Energy, food routes, critical infrastructure—all of this must be part of the discussion on ending the strikes … We expect specifics from our partners," Zelenskyy added.