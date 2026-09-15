CENTCOM hosted military chiefs from 8 countries in Germany, US official says

CENTCOM hosted senior military leaders from eight nations at a scheduled conference in Germany last week, a US official told Anadolu on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing security cooperation in the Middle East," the official said on the condition of anomimity.

The official did not specify which countries took part and the issues discussed.

According to US-based news outlet Axios, citing two Israeli officials, attendees included the military chiefs of staff of Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt.

According to the report, Cooper told participants the US military would not withdraw its forces from the region despite Iranian attacks on American bases, and briefed the group on US plans to expand ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz, despite a memorandum signed in June envisioning a deal to reopen the strategic waterway as a prelude to a wider peace agreement, and as Houthi forces stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia and advanced toward control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran in February, targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure and air defenses, prompting Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel and US bases across the region. The conflict has since expanded across the region, with diplomatic efforts continuing to end the hostilities.