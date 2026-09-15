Saudi Civil Defense lifts emergency alerts in 3 regions

The Saudi Civil Defense lifted emergency alerts on Tuesday evening after issuing temporary warnings for potential danger in three southwestern regions amid escalation with Yemen's Houthis.

Emergency alerts were issued in the Jazan province, Khamis Mushait governorate and the city of Abha "to alert of a potential danger." They were lifted a few minutes later.

Yemen has been gripped by war since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

The rebel group has been engaged in renewed fighting with government forces since July, when it declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh, and has recently claimed advances along the Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The Houthis have also targeted the oil infrastructure of Saudi Arabia.