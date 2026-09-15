NATO SAYS RUSSIAS RECKLESS ACTION AGAINST DANISH HELICOPTER WILL NOT INTIMIDATE ALLIES

NATO says Russia's 'reckless' action against Danish helicopter 'will not intimidate' allies

NATO on Tuesday described a "reckless" incident in which a Russian frigate allegedly fired flares at a Danish military helicopter, saying the action was intended to intimidate allies but "will not succeed."

"Denmark has briefed the Allies on an incident of a Russian frigate firing flares at a Danish military helicopter yesterday," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said in a statement to Anadolu.

"This is another reckless Russian action meant to intimidate the Allies. But Russia is not succeeding. We continue to safeguard our territory, and we continue to support Ukraine," she added.

The incident took place Monday when a Danish Air Force Fennec helicopter was conducting what Copenhagen described as routine photographic surveillance of a Russian frigate in international waters off Gedser, a coastal town on Denmark's Falster island.

Denmark's Defense Ministry said the Russian frigate fired two flares at the helicopter, with one passing "within a short distance" of the aircraft.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Tuesday that Russia's Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin had been summoned because of the incident.

"This is completely unacceptable," Rasmussen said on US social media platform X.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also condemned the "reckless action from Russia towards Danish military during a routine overflight."

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and European countries because of alleged hybrid attacks and airspace violations that European governments have blamed on Moscow.

Russia has rejected the accusations.