Oman, US discuss regional de-escalation, diplomatic efforts

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed regional developments and efforts to de-escalate tensions during a phone call Tuesday evening, Oman's Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers exchanged views on efforts to contain the repercussions of mounting tensions and create conditions for continued diplomatic efforts to address outstanding issues in support of regional security and stability, the ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed several regional issues and other matters of common interest, it added.

On bilateral relations, Albusaidi and Rubio stressed the importance of building on existing cooperation, advancing mutual interests and maintaining consultation and coordination between Muscat and Washington.

Meanwhile, according to a statement from the US State Department, Rubio "acknowledged Oman's important role in de-escalation in the region and condemned recent Iranian attacks on commercial ships and countries in the region."

"He reiterated the United States' commitment to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. He expressed support for deepening ties between Oman and the United States," the statement added.

Oman played a mediatory role between the US and Iran, and hosted several rounds of nuclear talks between the two sides before the outbreak of their latest conflict in late February.