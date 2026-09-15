GERMANYS MERZ URGES IRAN NOT TO CARRY CONFLICT INTO IRAQ, END HORMUZ BLOCKADE

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a joint press conference with Iraq's Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 15 September 2026. (EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Iran on Tuesday to stop its destabilizing activities in the region and to not extend the conflict into Iraq through its proxies.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Berlin, Merz said the two leaders discussed regional developments, including the impact of the US-Iran war and the Hormuz blockade.

"Tehran's support for proxies across the region must cease. We see the consequences each day; we also call on Iran not to carry the conflict further into Iraq," Merz said. "Iran must finally end this blockade in the Strait of Hormuz; above all, it must halt its military nuclear program," he stressed.

Merz said Berlin backs the Iraqi government's initiative to disarm Iranian-backed militias and its efforts to restore peace and security.

The two leaders also addressed developments in the Red Sea, where the Houthis have expanded their hold along Yemen's coastline and seized Mayyun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

"The Houthis now control strategic positions around the Bab el-Mandab Strait and are attacking energy facilities in Saudi Arabia; this further exacerbates the situation in international energy markets," Merz said.

"The international community cannot allow the Houthis to hold shipping in the Red Sea hostage. We are consulting within the European Union and with partners in the region—on the contribution we can make together to end this conflict," he added.

When asked about the future of Germany's military advisory and training mission in Iraq, Merz noted that it will end this month, but Berlin would be ready to continue cooperation in different forms.

"That military presence ends on September 30 — in two weeks' time — at Iraq's request, a decision we naturally respect," the chancellor told reporters. "However, we are prepared to continue our military cooperation if desired, and we remain available to support Iraq — subject to the government's wishes — regarding what future engagement might look like."