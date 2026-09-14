Over 31,000 evacuated in southern China amid heavy rains

Authorities have evacuated more than 31,000 people have been evacuated in China's southern Hainan province as continued heavy rains battered parts of the island, state media reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, a total of 31,564 people had been relocated, although no major disasters were reported, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported, citing the provincial committee for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief.

Rainfall exceeded 300 millimeters in 24 townships across six cities and counties over the past three days.



Changfeng Township in Wanning county recorded the highest rainfall of 452 mm.



Weather officials forecast more rains through Monday.

Authorities also ordered the closure of schools and tourist attractions in several cities and counties, in addition to imposing traffic controls on affected roads.

Fire and rescue teams have been pre-positioned in key areas, with additional personnel and drainage equipment deployed to Wanning, Qionghai and Lingshui counties.

Local authorities said they are closely monitoring rainfall and water conditions, and working to prevent flooding, urban waterlogging, geological disasters, and road and bridge submersion.