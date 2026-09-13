TÜRKIYE SAYS INTEGRATION OF ARMED GROUPS ESSENTIAL FOR SYRIAS SOVEREIGNTY, TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

The integration of all armed groups in Syria under the central state structure is essential to strengthening the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and social unity, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Damascus, Fidan said relations between Türkiye and Syria have gained significant momentum over the past two years.

He said Syria had made a new beginning in its relations with Türkiye and the wider world following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, arguing that the new period has contributed to regional stability, economic development and the fight against terrorism.

Fidan said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, instructed officials to establish a joint planning group to advance bilateral issues.

He also said Erdoğan is planning a visit to Syria in the near future, adding that officials reviewed preparations ahead of the visit.

SDF INTEGRATION



Fidan described steps taken by the SDF toward dissolving itself and integrating into Syrian state institutions as an "important initiative" and a constructive response to the Syrian government's efforts.

"We hope this will be translated into practice on the ground without wasting time and brought to a conclusion," he said. "The declaration stage is important, but naturally it needs to be implemented."

"The integration of all armed elements in the country under the central state structure is essential for strengthening Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and social unity," Fidan said.

He noted that the process extends beyond the SDF, saying armed groups left over from the war are being brought together under a national army.

"This is important for the country's stability, for attracting investment, for strengthening the country's national structure and for ensuring that all citizens feel secure," he said.

Fidan also stressed the importance of equal citizenship, saying Syrians should be able to live freely without discrimination or persecution based on their faith or ethnic identity.

"The aim of the integration process is for our Kurdish brothers and sisters to feel safer, freer and more prosperous than before. This is also Türkiye's perspective," he added.

ECONOMIC TIES, CONNECTIVITY



Fidan pointed to progress in Syria's international reintegration, citing the US decision to remove the country from its list of state sponsors of terrorism and the International Atomic Energy Agency's closure of Syria's nuclear file.

Recalling Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat's visit to Damascus and Aleppo with a business delegation in August, Fidan said Türkiye and Syria aim to increase mutual investments and raise bilateral trade volume to $10 billion in the medium term.

He also highlighted Syria's potential role in regional connectivity, saying the country could link the Gulf through Jordan and Saudi Arabia, the east through Iraq and Europe through Türkiye.

Fidan said Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Syria are working on a railway project aimed at connecting the Gulf with Europe.

He added that Turkish businesses, particularly industrial companies in the textile sector, are showing strong interest in investing in Syria.

ISRAEL 'MOST SERIOUS OBSTACLE'



Fidan said Israel's policies constitute "the most serious obstacle" to the positive developments underway in Syria.

"While there is a Syria that gives so much hope to the region and the world, suddenly there is an actor making efforts to destabilize Syria. You know the name of that actor: Israel," he said.

He cited an Israeli attack on the Abu al-Duhur military air base as the latest example, saying Syria has a sovereign right to ensure security on its territory, fight terrorism and develop its national capacity.

"By systematically targeting Syria's military capacity, Israel is indirectly supporting terrorist organizations such as Daesh," Fidan said, arguing that Israeli attacks also undermine the international community's fight against terrorism.

Fidan said Türkiye is closely following developments in southern Syria and accused Israel of contributing to instability there.

"We know Israel has a hand in the instability there. They do not hide it; they say it openly," he said.

He said the Druze are an integral part of Syrian society and that the Sweida roadmap announced last year provides a framework for restoring security and public services and advancing social reconciliation.

For a lasting solution with Israel in southern Syria, Fidan said a security arrangement based on the 1974 Disengagement Agreement represents "the only realistic framework."

He added that he and Shaibani discussed ways to mobilize international organizations, particularly the UN, more effectively against Israeli actions targeting Syria's sovereignty.

"We want Syria to be a country that has fully secured its sovereignty and territorial integrity, where all segments of society feel equally that they belong, and that generates stability and prosperity for its neighbors," Fidan said.

ISRAEL'S REGIONAL POLICIES



Responding to questions, Fidan accused Israel of playing a negative role in the region and pursuing "expansionist, destructive and destabilizing" policies.

He said Israel's policies are aimed not only at preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state but also at preventing neighboring countries, particularly Syria as well as Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt, from becoming strong, stable and economically prosperous.

Fidan said Israel views the development and prosperity of these countries as a threat and seeks to perpetuate instability.

"There is enough economic prosperity, happiness and peace for everyone in the region as long as everyone remains within their own borders, does not covet someone else's territory and does not seek to destabilize others," he said.

"But unfortunately Israel is so conditioned in this way — as we also saw in the Gaza genocide — that it cannot even hypothetically imagine a policy other than bloodshed," Fidan said.

"The entire region is viewed through the language of threats and hostility, through aggression, and in terms of existence or extinction."

Fidan warned that attempts to destabilize Syria would affect not only the country and the region but areas beyond it, urging the international community to make efforts to steer Israel away from its "wrong path."