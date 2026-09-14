Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince to discuss bilateral cooperation in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in Cairo, said the Egyptian presidency.

The discussions will be part of a visit by Salman to Egypt, the presidency said in a Monday statement, without specifying the duration of his visit.

The trip will include "a bilateral meeting between the two leaders, followed by an expanded session of talks between delegations from the two countries," it added.

The talks will also address "regional and international developments of mutual interest," according to the presidency.

The Saudi crown prince's visit to Cairo comes amid tensions in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, including Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, as Egypt warns of the dangers of threats to freedom of navigation in international waterways.