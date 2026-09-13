Saudi foreign minister says kingdom’s security ‘not open to compromise’

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud arrives at the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris on September 10, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Sunday that the kingdom will not accept any threat to its security, warning that continued escalation in the region risks widening the confrontation.

In an address to the BRICS summit in the Indian capital New Delhi, bin Farhan expressed Saudi Arabia's appreciation for the invitation to participate in the summit, according to Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television.

"The Kingdom's security is not open to compromise," he said.

He also warned that "continued escalation in the region is widening the scope of the confrontation."