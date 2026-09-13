Trump urges Zelensky to stop strikes on Russian diesel supplies

US President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday to halt military strikes against Russian diesel refineries, warning that the operations are creating global fuel shortages.

"Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," Trump told reporters, adding: "Let him go after targets, but not diesel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel."

The US president said that current disruptions across diesel markets do not stem from tensions in the Middle East but rather originate from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said Washington raised the matter directly with the Ukrainian leader, emphasizing that American officials do not want Kyiv targeting refineries.

Ukrainian forces have "plenty of other targets" available for military strikes, Trump said, arguing that destroying Russian diesel production capacity is "hurting the world."

Ukrainian officials have not issued an immediate response to the US president's statements.



KYIV ESCALATES DRONE CAMPAIGN AGAINST REFINERIES



Trump's appeal comes as Ukraine sharply intensifies attacks against Russian energy hubs and refining infrastructure. On Sept. 10, Zelensky said that Ukrainian units hit eight military-supporting facilities within 24 hours, including an oil refinery in the Yamalo-Nenets region and a seaport in Dagestan. Strikes also targeted the Novorossiysk naval base and oil terminal on Sept. 9 and processing complexes across Ryazan, Perm, and Tatarstan on Sept. 7.

The sustained disruption has constrained Moscow's ability to process crude into transportation fuels. In response, Russia introduced diesel export curbs in July and extended them through September.

Iran, after US-Israeli strikes that began in February, announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to navigation, causing widespread disruption to global energy and trade flows.

Recent attacks by Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline have further strained the market.























