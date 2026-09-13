Trump urges Zelensky to stop strikes on Russian diesel supplies

US President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday to halt military strikes against Russian diesel refineries, warning that the operations are creating global fuel shortages.

"Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," Trump told reporters, adding: "Let him go after targets, but not diesel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel."

The US president said that current disruptions across diesel markets do not stem from tensions in the Middle East but rather originate from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said Washington raised the matter directly with the Ukrainian leader, emphasizing that American officials do not want Kyiv targeting refineries.

Ukrainian forces have "plenty of other targets" available for military strikes, Trump said, arguing that destroying Russian diesel production capacity is "hurting the world."

Ukrainian officials have not issued an immediate response to the US president's statements.