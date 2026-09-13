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News World Egypt’s Sisi calls on Iran to halt escalation, seek peaceful settlement

Egypt’s Sisi calls on Iran to halt escalation, seek peaceful settlement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged Iran on Sunday to make every effort to stop regional escalation and commit to a comprehensive, sustainable peaceful resolution to ongoing Middle East crises, the Egyptian Presidency announced.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 13,2026 10:46 AM
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EGYPT’S SISI CALLS ON IRAN TO HALT ESCALATION, SEEK PEACEFUL SETTLEMENT

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday called on Iran to make every possible effort to halt regional escalation and reach a comprehensive and sustainable peaceful settlement to the crisis, according to the Egyptian Presidency.

Al-Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

He reiterated Egypt's firm support for efforts to restore stability in the region, saying any settlement should safeguard the sovereignty of regional countries and protect their peoples and resources.

The Egyptian president also stressed the need to halt any attacks on Arab countries, citing the principles of good-neighborly relations and the historical and cultural ties among the peoples of the region.

The meeting came on the final day of the two-day BRICS summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of the bloc and partner countries.